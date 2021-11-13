Morocco Pavilion, “Expo 2020 is one of the best in Dubai”, represents a young, innovative and constantly evolving country

The Moroccan pavilion, “Expo 2020 is one of the best in Dubai”, reflects the opportunities in the young, innovative and constantly evolving country, writes the Arab-Brazilian news agency ANBA.

“Opportunities in a young, innovative and constantly evolving country are the pavilion industry, which shows Morocco’s commitment to a more sustainable future for the planet. The Pavilion Expo offers one of the best experiences,” the same source said.

With seven more sites, the Moroccan pavilion at the Universal Exhibition, which will captivate many visitors, was made of clay and was inspired by the villages of southern Morocco. The country also offers its argon oil, its arts and quest for sustainability.

Located in the “Opportunity” district, the 4,000-square-meter and 33-meter-tall building was designed by Moroccan architect Tariq Ovalo and made entirely of clay, with clay compressed using the traditional Moroccan construction technique found in Adobe. Wooden boxes. The newspaper company explains to the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce that this Amazigh technique helps to regulate indoor temperatures in hot and dry places.

“The journey begins with a two-minute video showing pictures of the Kingdom, its symbols, people, cuisine and landscape. Then, visitors are taken to the seventh floor by a large elevator, from where they descend into the corridors through an inner courtyard like a spiral, ”explains the same media.

In the first room, the pavilion invites visitors to find a copy of the 315,000-year-old Homo sapiens skull. The discovery was made in 2017 by a team of researchers from the National Institute of Archeology and Heritage in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

The Moroccan Pavilion also tells the amazing story of the argon tree, explaining how important argon oil is to the local economy and a unique product found only in Morocco.

The news agency focuses on a pharmacy (traditional pharmacy) that offers a unique interactive and aromatic experience with the aroma of herbs and spices grown in the country.

An original work of art was created for the Moroccan Pavilion by the artist Hassan Darcy. In the play of light, shadows and wood colors, can interfere with the African continent, ANBA suggests.

In a room full of nearby, typical Moroccan doors, the pavilion shows the country’s intent to move towards sustainability data and a carbon-free energy model.

The government aims to increase the share of energy production from renewable sources to more than 52% by 2030, recalling the same source, which returns to the small gallery of artists’ modern works of art.