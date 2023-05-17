Morocco poor student, MENPS recalls its policy

An international survey of students’ reading performance published on Tuesday reveals that Morocco is at the bottom of the pack with PIRLS (Progress in International Reading Literacy Study) with 372 points. Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Education accepts the results.

Conducted by the IEA every five years since the first edition in 2001 in approximately sixty countries, including Morocco, this international survey measures the effectiveness of education systems internationally in the area of ​​students’ mastery of reading skills in the language of instruction. A cross-sectional analysis of primary school, as well as participating countries’ performance with a limited number of explanatory variables, is possible to identify the basis for developing policies to develop these skills.

For Morocco, the average score of Moroccan students is 372 points, a difference of 128 points compared to the international average of 500 points. The country is ranked 56th out of 57 countries or economies participating in PIRLS 2021.

Morocco participated in this edition with representative samples from all regions of the kingdom, including a total of 7,017 students of the fourth level of primary education, 7,017 parents and guardians and 266 Arabic teachers representing 266 primary schools, the press release details of the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports, Hesperus FR holds a copy.

The same source reports that the overall performance of Moroccan students is better than desired, with a positive difference of 15 points and 47 points compared to the previous sessions of 2016 and 2011, respectively, despite a slight improvement in the 2021 session. performance. The results show that 59% of the students are below the minimum reading proficiency.

« These results reinforce various national and international diagnoses that have revealed the learning crisis our education system is going through, and support the need to Transparency and accountability approach adopted by the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports as part of Roadmap 2022-2026« , light-on.

For the oversight ministry, it is now a question of changing the paradigm of children’s learning, supported by science and research, to allow public schools to act as social elevators. ” With an increase of 7% annually, thanks to an ambitious and proactive policy A realistic objective of the 5-year education budget, 2026, is to eliminate the largest learning delay at the end of primary school and allow children to continue with basic education.“, he said in the press release.

In this sense, the Ministry plans to update these results for the PIRLS 2026 edition. Its principle is based on an effective and attractive free preschool offer, guaranteed by the state, which is best prepared for children to access their primary. The government is pursuing a proactive policy of providing quality pre-school to children from the age of 4, free of charge and in a generalized process.

« This year, a public preschool run by partners and welcomed 571,301 children in state-run preschools, an 11% increase over last year and a 19% decrease in informal preschools.“, reveals the same source.

This policy specifically aims to follow the logic of transparency in tracking all students. Each student will have a skills handbook that will indicate acquired, unacquired and in-process knowledge and will be shared with parents and the teaching staff.

One of the ministry’s goals is to ensure basic reading skills for all students. According to his explanations, this is an ongoing massive overhaul to bring students up to speed on the basics and start again on good footing through a world-proven systematic TaRL (Teaching at the Right Level) program. . By the start of the next academic year, nearly 400,000 students will benefit from it.

Considerable effort is being made to develop students’ interest in reading, the ministry continues, and by 2026, all primary school classes will have access to a class library, quality books, along with regular reading practice. This year, initially, more than 30,000 classrooms will be equipped with libraries, benefiting more than one million students.

Benmousa department also plans to improve teaching methods to improve understanding of texts. New teaching methods (transparent teaching) with research-proven efficacy have been introduced in addition to revision of comprehensive programming to further develop learning at the student’s pace.

The teacher should move on to the next lesson only after making sure that the students understand these new methods. To facilitate the implementation of these useful methods, the teacher is provided with a complete artificial device.