Morocco ranks 10th among Arab countries and is declining globally

Fifth Edition The Global Knowledge Index released its results on Monday and ranked Morocco 10thTh Location at the level of the Arab world and 101e Worldwide.

Morocco is in 10th placeTh In the Arab world and 101Th In 154 countries worldwide, in the fifth edition ” Global Knowledge Index 2021 This was announced on December 13 by the United Nations Development Program and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

Switzerland tops the list, followed by Sweden, the United States, Finland and the Netherlands. The Knowledge Index for 2021 has seen broad regional and global participation, based on a growing interest in knowledge as a key stimulus for economic and social development.

The United Arab Emirates ranks first and 11th among Arab countriesTh Globally, it is followed by Qatar at 38Th Saudi Arabia is ranked 40thTh, Kuwait (48e), Sultan of Oman (52e) And Egypt (53e) Bahrain (55e), Tunisia (83e), Lebanon (92e), Morocco (101e), Jordan (103e), Algeria (111e), Iraq (137e) And Sudan (145e), Mauritania (147e) And Yemen (150e)

The ” Global Knowledge Index 2021 Aims to measure knowledge globally as a global concept closely linked to sustainable development and the various dimensions of contemporary human life. The code is part of a partnership between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the United Nations Development Program. Knowledge project .

Globally, the index for 2021 has increased from 138 last year to 154 countries.