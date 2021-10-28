Morocco reaches WHO target for anti-Govt vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that less than 10% of the 54 African countries, or less than 10% of the continent’s, will reach the target of 40% of their population being fully vaccinated by the end of the year, unless efforts are made. , Mauritius and Morocco have already achieved this goal.

“Three African countries, the Seychelles, Mauritius and Morocco, have already achieved the goal set last May by the World Health Organization, the WHO’s supreme body responsible for defining health policies,” the WHO said in a statement. At current rates, only Tunisia and Cape Verde can achieve this goal.

The report said that this was because the region was striving to meet the growing demand for essential vaccine products such as syringes.

In this sense, UNICEF has reported an immediate shortage of 2.2 billion auto-inactivated syringes for the vaccine against Covit-19 and conventional vaccines by 2022.

Some African countries, such as Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa, have already experienced delays in getting syringes.

“Serious measures must be taken to increase syringe production, and these measures must be taken quickly because countless African lives depend on it,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

The COVAX mechanism, for its part, works to control this threat by concluding contracts with syringe manufacturers and improving planning to prevent the speed of vaccine delivery from exceeding the delivery of vaccines.

About 50 million doses of the Covit-19 vaccine arrived in Africa in October, more than double the number of doses sent in September.

So far, 77 million people in Africa have been fully vaccinated, only 6% of the African population.