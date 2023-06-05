Morocco received 288 international letters in 2022

As part of international judicial cooperation, Moroccan judicial authorities received 288 letters from several countries in 2022, a public prosecutor’s official said.

International correspondence is often necessary in the context of international legal cases. Two-thirds of these commissions were submitted to Moroccan authorities by four countries, including 83 by France, 66 by Belgium, 34 by Turkey and 23 by Spain, said Akraf El Malki, president’s judge and head of the extradition division. The Public Prosecutor’s Office at a seminar organized on Saturday at the International Book and Publishing Fair (SIEL) on the topic ‘Role of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the fight against crime’.

By category, money laundering and international drug trafficking crimes top the list at 16% and 15% respectively, followed by fraud and theft crimes at 13%, criminal gangs at 9%, and then murder, forgery and attacks on family structures at 7%. , terrorist crimes accounted for 6%.

Regarding the international arrest warrants filed by the Moroccan Public Prosecutor’s Office in various courts of the Kingdom in 2022, the number of these declarations is 72, including 60 courts of first instance and 12 courts of appeal.

According to data shared by the head of the extradition division, the largest number of arrest warrants issued by Moroccan authorities to international judicial authorities are those issued by Rabat’s Court of Appeal, due to its national jurisdiction to rule on terrorism cases. The largest number of warrants issued by first instances is the first instance of the Tangier court.

In addition, the number of arrest warrants obtained by Moroccan judicial authorities in 2022, whether against Moroccan citizens or foreigners, reached a total of 49, compared to 34 warrants in 2021. , increased by 19.6%.

In this sense, Akraf El Malki revealed that France leads the countries that have submitted the highest number of arrest warrants to the Moroccan judicial authorities, followed by the United States with six warrants and then Belgium with four.

On the other hand, the number of extradition requests sent by Moroccan judicial authorities to judicial authorities of other countries in the last year reached 75 requests. Spain is the primary recipient with 50 requests received, or 66% of the total, followed by France with 7 requests, then Italy with 6 requests.

Offenses related to international drug trafficking topped the list of 55 extradition requests issued by Moroccan judicial authorities, followed by terrorist offenses and computer crimes.

In the same year, Morocco received 20 complaints regarding the surveillance of Moroccan nationals accused of committing crimes on the soil of other territories, which were sent to the competent authorities, two of which were implemented, and 18 complaints are still pending.

On the other hand, the number of complaints issued by Moroccan judicial authorities to prosecute foreign nationals who have committed crimes on Moroccan soil and fled to their country reached three requests in 2022, also concerning France, Belgium and Bulgaria.