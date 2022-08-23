Morocco Sahara: The Morocco-France Parliamentary Friendship Group puts Paris before its responsibilities

Mohamed Zidoh, head of the Moroccan region of the Moroccan-French Parliamentary Friendship Group, believes France needs to clarify its position in the Moroccan Sahara.

Parliamentary diplomacy was launched by the Moroccan-French Parliamentary Friendship Group, calling for France to explicitly recognize Sahara’s Morocco, after King Mohammed VI’s recent appeal to allied countries that the status of the Sahara remains unclear.

69 Reaction to the Sovereign’s Speech on Saturday, August 20, 2022e Anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People The president of this commission (which represents the Moroccan party in the Council of Councilors), Istiklalian Mohamed Zidoh, considered that France was particularly targeted by this call from Morocco, its king and his people because it “as a former colonial power, Morocco of the Sahara has all the historical, legal and has legitimate sources”.

“The Quai d’Orsay has many official documents about this irreversible reality, which is why official France should follow the same path as the United States, Spain, Germany and other Arab and African countries,” he said. Mohammed Ziduh. For France, it is a question of “modifying its position by opting for clarification”.

The parliamentary adviser recalled that in the future, Morocco has decided to match the development of bilateral partnerships with countries “through the criteria of Morocco’s recognition of the Sahara provinces”.

“We are waiting for them to clarify and reconsider the meaning of their positions. Undoubtedly”, the sovereign stressed, recalling the royal speech when the sovereign announced some traditional or new countries among the kingdom’s partners and some countries with unclear positions on the Sahara issue. He highlighted a firm position on the part of the kingdom that was now very clear. Morocco is all or nothing.

For Mohamed Zidouh, Moroccan parliamentarians will continue to rally, especially with their French counterparts, to defend territorial integrity because it is “a whole people’s cause”. “We recently conveyed to French senators in Rabat, including Hervé Marseille, the head of the French friendship group, the need to clearly adapt to the position of Morocco, an important political, economic and cultural partner, France,” concluded Istiklalian. Chairman.