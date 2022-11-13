Morocco voted against Israel at the UN

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution against Israel with 98 votes in favor, 17 against and 52 abstentions. Palestine sought an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on “Israel’s illegal activities in the West Bank”. (ICJ). Morocco, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Belgium, Ireland, Poland, Slovenia and Ukraine voted in favor. On the other hand, the United States, Germany, Canada, Czech Republic, Australia, Austria and Italy voted against. 52 countries, including France, did not participate in the referendum. The resolution asks the ICJ to consider the annexation of the “Israeli occupation” “because of its continuity”. After the voting phase, the text is sent before the United Nations General Assembly for entry into force.

Israel did not fail to react to the vote on the resolution. “Israel absolutely rejects the Palestinian proposal. This is a one-sided Palestinian process that contradicts the fundamental principles underlying a solution to the conflict and undermines any prospect of a future settlement. The Palestinians are trying to replace negotiations with unilateral actions. They are again using the United Nations to attack Israel,” blasted Prime Minister Yair Lapid. And adding: “Such an approach will not change the reality on the ground and will not benefit the Palestinian people. This leads to an increase. To support this approach is to reward terrorism and participate in anti-Israeli propaganda. We call on all countries that supported yesterday’s resolution to reconsider their position in the wake of the vote in the General Assembly. The path to resolving the conflict does not go through the corridors of the UN or any other international organization.

It remains to be seen whether Morocco’s vote will affect its relations with its ally Israel.