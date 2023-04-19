Morocco was the first country in North Africa to invest in water desalination

According to a 2023 report by BNC Intelligence, the MENA region alone accounts for 48% of the world’s daily desalinated water production. The total amount currently invested in water desalination projects in the MENA region is $39.3 billion. In the MENA region, Morocco ranks 6th with a total investment of $2.37 billion, ahead of Tunisia (0.95 billion), Algeria (0.21 billion) and Kuwait (0.13 billion). Saudi Arabia is at the top with an investment of $14.58 billion. It is followed by the United Arab Emirates ($10.28 billion in projects) and Jordan. Next is Egypt and Oman. In North Africa, Morocco is the first country in North Africa to invest in water desalination, with a total investment of $2.37 billion.
As a reminder, Morocco has launched or is in the process of launching 5 major projects included in this new desalination plant strategy in the Greater Casablanca Region, Agadir Region, Oriental and Sahara with two stations, Laayoune and Dakhla.
