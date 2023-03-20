Morocco. Weather forecast for Monday, March 20

Here are the weather forecasts established by the Directorate General of Meteorology for Monday, March 20, 2023:
– Moderately hot weather in central and southern regions.
– Partly to partly cloudy in the East, Rif and Mediterranean regions, with local drops.
– Winds are very strong in Oriental and Tangerois areas.
– Minimum temperature 03/09°C in Atlas, Rif and Oriental regions, 13/18°C in Souze and Southern provinces and 08/13°C everywhere else.
– Daily temperature is increasing in most parts of the country.
– Fair in the Mediterranean, slightly rough along the Straits and Atlantic coasts, temporarily rough in the early morning between Safi and Tarfaya.
Today’s Minimum and Maximum Temperature Forecast:
– Agadir 13-24 – Al Hoceima 11-22 – Oussert 18-32 – Beni Mellal 11-25 – Bourfa 09-19 – Casablanca 11-23 – Takla 17-22 – El Jadida 13-25 – Errachidia – 10-22 14 -20 – February 11-24 – Ifrané 02-19 – Kenitra 10-26 – Gourifka 10-24 – Layoune 15-27 – Lagoira 17-26 – Marrakech 11-28 – Meknes 11-25 – Midellia – 19 04-17 – Ouarzazate 09-23 – Oujda 08-18 – Rabat 09-27 – Safi 12-29 – Septa 13-17 – Settat 10-27 – Smara 14-27 – Tanger 14-22 – Taounate – 11-25 13-18
