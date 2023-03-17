Morocco. Weather forecast for this Friday, March 17, 2023

– Raindrops in the North Atlantic plains, especially in the morning.

Here are the weather forecasts established by the Directorate General of Meteorology for Friday, March 17, 2023:

– Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the southeast, south of the east and east of the Atlas and in the southern provinces.

– The weather is still hot in the extreme south and southeast of the country.

– Morning fog forms in interior plains, Mediterranean coast and north-eastern regions.

– Local drizzle at night in north of Saïss and Middle Atlas.

– Local dust removal in South, Southeast and South of East.

– Somewhat strong winds locally on south, south-east, central and east coasts.

– Minimum temperature 04/10°C in the Atlas, 06/13°C in the Rif and Oriental, 20/26°C in the East and South of the Sahara Provinces and 09/17°C everywhere else.

– Generally the maximum temperature decreases.

– Seas are slightly rough in the Mediterranean and the Straits, and rough along the Atlantic coast.

Today’s Minimum and Maximum Temperature Forecast:

– Agadir 14-25 – Al Hoceima 13-22 – Oussert 26-37 – Beni Mellal 14-25 – Bourfa 13-27 – Casablanca 13-21 – Takla 18-23 – El Jadida 15-23 – Errachidea – Errachidea – 13- 19 – February 12-23 – Ifrane 07-18 – Kenitra 12-21 – Gourifka 11-23 – Layoune 16-29 – Lagoira 18-30 – Marrakech 15-27 – Meknes 11-21 – Midellia – 21 11-23. Ouarzazate 15-27 Oujda 12-23 Rabat 12-21 Safi 14-25 Sebta 11-19 Settat 13-23 Smara 18-30 Tanger 14-22 Taounate 12-22 Tetouan 12-21