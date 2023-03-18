Morocco. Weather forecast for this Saturday, March 18, 2023

– Light rain with risk of thundershowers over southern and southeastern slopes of the east

Here are the weather forecasts established by the Directorate General of Meteorology for this Saturday, March 18, 2023:

– Raindrops in the North Atlantic plains, Rif, Saas, Middle Atlas and northern parts of the East.

– Very hot weather in the east and south of the Sahara provinces.

– Localized fog in interior plains during morning and night.

— Dust plowing in the south of the country.

– Winds are strongest in the center, Siatma, south, southeast, east coasts and east of the Mediterranean coast.

– Minimum temperatures around 04/11°C in the Atlas, Rif and Oriental, 19/26°C in the Far South and 09/17°C everywhere else.

– Continued fall in maximum temperature in most parts of the Kingdom.

– Slight to rough seas in the Mediterranean and Straits and rough to rough along the Atlantic coast, becoming rough to very rough inland between Essaouira and Don Don in the evening.

Today’s Minimum and Maximum Temperature Forecast:

– Agadir 14-25 – Al Hoceima 13-22 – Oussert 26-37 – Beni Mellal 14-25 – Bourfa 13-27 – Casablanca 13-21 – Takla 18-23 – El Jadida 15-23 – Errachidea – Errachidea – 13- 19 – February 12-23 – Ifrane 07-18 – Kenitra 12-21 – Gourifka 11-23 – Layoune 16-29 – Lagoira 18-30 – Marrakech 15-27 – Meknes 11-21 – Midellia – 21 11-23. Ouarzazate 15-27 Oujda 12-23 Rabat 12-21 Safi 14-25 Sebta 11-19 Settat 13-23 Smara 18-30 Tanger 14-22 Taounate 12-22 Tetouan 12-21