Morocco will send a team of cyber security experts to Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Kingdom of Morocco will be sent to Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The news came after Abdellatif Hamochi, head of the Directorate General of National Security and Regional Monitoring (DGSN-DGST) in Morocco, Qatar, during the Milipol Qatar 2022, an international event on homeland security and civil defense in Doha on May 24-26. .

During his visit, Hamouchi held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani and Qatar’s Director of Public Saad Saad bin Jassem Khalifi and the country’s defense officials responsible for the upcoming football. Event. The Moroccan official also visited the Lucille Stadium where the final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be held.

Hamucci, the first official from the friendly country to visit the sports center, visited the various facilities of the stadium. Hamouchi also visited the Cyber ​​Security Command Center, where he worked with senior Qatari officials. At the end of the meeting, it was agreed that Morocco would send a team of experts in the fight against cyber attacks to strengthen the Centre’s effectiveness.