Morocco’s next integration into US CENTCOM exercises

AFRICOM’s stalwart ally, Morocco, which organizes the annual African Lion, is set to join US military command in the Middle East (CENTCOM).

In fact, in addition to exercises planned by AFRICOM (United States Africa Command), Morocco may be invited to participate in exercises organized by the US military in the Middle East, CENTCOM.

The latter is one of the United States’ eleven combined combatant commands, covering a vast area from Egypt to Afghanistan. The proposal to integrate Morocco with CENTCOM was made by Mark Edward Kelly, a Democratic senator from Arizona who was part of a delegation of US senators from both Republican and Democratic parties that visited the kingdom in January 2023 after the Negev meeting. The committee was chaired by Senators Jackie Rosen, Democrat of Nevada, and James Lankford, Republican of Oklahoma.

Mark Kelly now argues that the kingdom should be associated with US CENTCOM exercises. A respected senator in the US Senate formally recommended the consolidation of the kingdom. The recommendation was published on his official website in a statement announcing the senator’s priorities under the defense bill.

Now turning to politics, he sits on commissions for the Armed Forces, Environment and Public Works, Energy and Natural Resources, Aging and the Mixed Economy. He is chairman of the Senate Air Force Subcommittee, where he plays a key role.

A week ago, Senator Kelly released his defense bill, which bolsters the military, modernizes the Air Force and strengthens US national security. This defense bill, drafted jointly by Republicans and Democrats, aims to respond to challenges and threats, take advantage of new opportunities and inform the modernization of the US military, particularly in the field of military aeronautics.

In the field of defense and foreign policy cooperation, the bill contains an accomplishment. Written and authored by Kelly, it reads in part about the need for threat assessments related to deterring Iranian nuclear capabilities: “Seeks to improve coordination between the United States and regional partners to counter the shared threat from Iran, including supporting Morocco’s coordination of CENTCOM-led military exercises..

The proposal to integrate the Royal Armed Forces into exercises by the US Military Command in the Middle East (FAR) comes within the framework of a visit to Morocco by a delegation of US Senators and Members of Parliament, emanating from Senator Kelly. Abraham Caucus Agreement. They then flew to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel.

Thus, with this very concrete entry into the Combined Combatant Command in Asia (CENTCOM) as the second African country after Egypt, Morocco, a key non-NATO ally of the United States, strengthens its military and security cooperation with the United States. But with Israel and other partners coordinating with the US military around the world.

It provides full access to the “market” of technologically sophisticated and advanced American and Israeli weapons. The continuation of cooperation on behalf of the United States and Israel on the last delivery of arms to Morocco is natural. The US Congress is proposing to include Morocco in military maneuvers and exercises organized by US Central Command (CENTCOM) to strengthen cooperation and coordination between US partners to deal with Iranian threats and its terrorist groups in the region.

Also, it is not for nothing that the US Congress proposes to include Morocco in maneuvers and military exercises organized by CENTCOM. Indeed, it would strengthen cooperation and coordination among US partners to deal with Iranian threats and its terrorist groups, including Hezbollah and the Polisario.