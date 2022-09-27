Morocco’s reputation still dominates internationally

China and Morocco saw the biggest increases (+12.6 points and +10.9 points, respectively), according to a new report drawn up by the US crisis laboratory Reputation Lab. , events of fame and influence, on behalf of the Royal Institute for Strategic Studies (IRES). Entitled “Morocco’s reputation in the world 2022”, the report is the eighth edition of the annual analysis of the perception of Morocco among the general population of the most influential countries from an economic, political, social and cultural point of view. The data analyzed in this 101-page document is drawn from a large-scale survey of fieldwork conducted in March and April 2022. “Across all G7 countries + Russia, Morocco’s reputation indicator remains stable, slightly increasing by +0.3 points, standing at 48.6 points, which corresponds to a moderate reputation according to Reputation Lab’s standardized scale,” the study points out. Furthermore, Morocco is ranked 32nd by reputation among the 60 countries with the highest GDP, with scores closest to the average of the largest economies (48.6 points against an average of 49.4 points). Since the launch of the study on Morocco’s reputation, the latter has gradually improved, going from a “low” level (44.4 points) in 2015 to a “moderate” level (48.6 points) in 2022, according to the study.

In fact, following the same evidence, it is ahead for the first time in the historical series among the four main countries compared, after overtaking Chile in 2022. Australia, Egypt, France and China are the countries where Morocco has the best reputation. The opinion of Morocco registers the lowest scores in South Korea, Sweden and especially Spain. See also In Haiti, gang rape is brutal Another conclusion drawn from this study: Morocco’s level of knowledge is below the average of the 60 countries with the highest GDP (69% with an average of 75% on the familiarity indicator). There is therefore a communication opportunity to increase the level of familiarity, which the study indicates will positively affect Morocco’s reputational capital. Strengths and weaknesses of Morocco’s reputation Although Morocco does not significantly exceed the average of the 60 countries with the highest GDP in any rational attribute, the study underlines that it is possible to confirm that its relative strength lies in the following attributes:

An offer for leisure, culture and gastronomy.

natural environment

Respected leaders.

Effective government and institutions.

Security.

Effective utilization of public resources.

Warm and friendly people.

The main weaknesses associated with Morocco are concentrated in the following characteristics:

Technology.

Quality of education system.

Respect for human rights.

Educated and reliable population.

Well known brands and companies.