Moscow drops charges against Prigozhin in exile in Belarus

This Saturday, as part of a deal with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Moscow decided to drop treason charges against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the rebel leader of the Russian paramilitary organization Wagner, who is traveling to Belarus.

According to a statement from Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Moscow highly appreciates the Belarusian leader’s mediation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this Saturday and Lukashenko’s efforts to defuse the situation with Wagner.

As part of this established agreement, Wagner mercenaries who did not participate in the abandoned rebellion would sign contracts to join the Russian regular army. Soldiers who participated in this coup will not be prosecuted.

Regarding speculation about the future of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Dmitry Peskov said there was no change at the head of the ministry.

The same source indicated that a mediation with the Kremlin took place throughout the day. “What’s on the table now […] “An acceptable way to resolve the situation, with security guarantees for Wagner’s fighters,” he said.

The information was soon confirmed by Evgueni Prigojine on Telegram. In a voice recording, Wagner’s boss said they found themselves about 200 kilometers from the Russian capital, Moscow, and decided to turn around and return to their camps to avoid bloodshed.

As a reminder, tensions between the Russian executive and Yevgeny Prigozhin-led paramilitary group Wagner have escalated in recent days after Russian forces accused it of attacking its fighters in Ukraine. On Friday evening, the Russian Defense Ministry denied the claims by Wagner’s employer.

Forces of the Russian paramilitary group crossed the border between Ukraine and Russia, took control of strategic points, especially the Russian city of Rostov-on-the-Don, and continued their route towards Moscow.

In recent months, Prigozhin has repeatedly accused the Russian Defense Ministry, particularly Minister Sergei Shoigu, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Kurasimov, of not supplying the group with enough weapons. In cooperation with the Russian military in Ukraine

Following this Saturday’s paramilitary operation by the Wagner group on Russian territory, President Vladimir Putin addressed his compatriots in a televised address, denouncing treason from Prigozhin and “a coup in the rear”.

