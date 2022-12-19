Moscow hits ‘snow apocalypse’ with record snowfalls

Moscow Cold. “It’s a disaster Snow More than 30 centimeters of snow piled up on the streets of the Russian capital, disrupting road traffic and disappearing sidewalks, Russian public television warned Sunday.

In mid-December the Phobos Meteorological Center promised that “these are February snows”. History of Meteorology On December 18, the streets of Moscow had never seen this much snowfall.

Many buses were stopped

About 119,000 people and more than 12,500 vehicles were dispatched to clear the snow, Moscow City Hall said. “Because of the heavy snowfall, many buses are blocked on the roads (…) and desperate passengers disembark to continue their journey,” commented television channel Ren-TV.

According to the Moscow authorities, the sidewalks are completely covered with snow in some districts of the city, the removal of snow from the roads and the approaches to public transport stops should be above all careful. More than 50 flights have been canceled at Moscow airports due to bad weather, airport officials said.