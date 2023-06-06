Murder of Ghanaian in Germany cleared – DW – 06/06/2023

The arrest of this man, identified as Peter St. A right-wing extremistOccurs almost 32 years later.

He is suspected of instigating the main suspect in the arson attack that claimed the life of 27-year-old Samuel Yebowah during the incident. CharlesA town near the French border.

The arrested person, who “defends an ideology marked by national socialist and racist beliefs”He was arrested in Charland in the west of the country.

Complicity in murder

Doubts about himComplicity in murder“And complicity in attempted murder in the manner of harming 20 people,” the federal prosecutor’s office said in a press release.

This person played an important role in the regional skinhead community at the time and knew Klaus S., another extremist who is being prosecuted as the author of the fire, and had been trying for these facts since last November.

Demonstration for Samuel Yeboa in Charlevois on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Every year, Germans rally to shed light on the fire that killed Samuel. Image: BeckerBredel/IMAGO

It was during this investigation that Claus S. Peter accused St. The prosecution said the two men had discussed other fires against houses in Germany just hours earlier.

“Impacted and comforted by this statement”, Klaus S. A few hours later he went to a house where 21 asylum seekers were staying and emptied a petrol can before setting it on fire.

A matter that has been unresolved for a long time

Eighteen asylum seekers found shelter, and two suffered broken bones after jumping through a window.

The case remained unsolved for decades before the investigation was reopened in 2020, leading to the first arrest, Klaus S.

Shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall in the early 1990s, several attacks on asylum seekers’ homes rocked Germany, particularly in the former GDR, such as Hoerswerda in Saxony.