Muslim pilgrims gather at Mina, the main Hajj stop in Mecca

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims flocked on Monday to Mina, a site a few kilometers from the Grand Mosque in Mecca, one of the main Saudi rites of the hajj in western Saudi Arabia.

In blistering heat, worshipers traveled to Mina on foot or in air-conditioned buses, where they will spend the night before Tuesday’s climb to Mount Arafat, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

“It was a worthwhile experience,” said Salim Ibrahim, a 39-year-old Nigerian, ignoring the 45-degree Celsius temperature.

“Even if the heat gets stronger, I will perform Hajj again,” he said.

On Sunday, worshipers will sleep in white air-conditioned tents at Mina — the ritual “tawaf” around the Kaaba, the black cube that Muslims around the world return to pray.

The place is located in a valley overlooked by rocky mountains, 7 kilometers from the Grand Mosque of Mecca, the holy city of Islam.

The Hajj consists of a series of symbolic rituals performed over several days in the center of Mecca and its environs, one of the five pillars of Islam.

Every Muslim should do it at least once in his lifetime if he can.

Those who do it are given the honorific title of “Hajj” which inspires respect.

This year, the pilgrimage is expected to be the largest in history, surpassing the 2.5 million visitors reached in 2019, according to Saudi officials.

In 2020 and 2021, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, only a few thousand pilgrims were welcomed into the kingdom before last year’s quota was raised to 926,000.

The Hajj takes place under strict security to prevent a repeat of the tragedies that mark its history.

A stampede in 2015 caused a remarkable 2,300 deaths, but no major incident has been reported since then.

Officials said helicopters and drones equipped with artificial intelligence have been used to monitor the pilgrims going to Mina.

11-passenger autonomous buses using the same technology are also in service.



– “Exhausted” –

However, one of the main dangers for pilgrims is high temperatures in one of the hottest regions of the world.

Organizers said four hospitals and 26 health centers have been set up in Mina.

The Saudi Ministry of Health has recommended the use of umbrellas during rituals to “avoid the sun”, calling on those at risk to stay indoors at noon.

Habiba from Morocco, who was performing Hajj with her husband, was taken care of as she became ill from the heat.

“The climate here is very hot compared to Morocco and we feel tired,” said her husband, 62-year-old businessman Rahim Abdennezer, who poured water on his head near the Grand Mecca Mosque.

After a night at Mina, pilgrims spend several hours on Tuesday praying and reciting the Koran at Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad is said to have delivered his last sermon.

On Wednesday, they will perform the symbolic stoning of Satan, throwing stones at places that symbolize Satan, before returning to Mecca for a final pilgrimage to the Kaaba.

AFP