Muslims on Mount Arafat, key stage of pilgrimage – DW – 06/27/2023

This year, Hajj attracted more people than last year. Still, the number of pilgrims is lower than expected by Saudi officials.

The Statistics Authority of Saudi Arabia actually reported today (27.06.2023) that there are 1.8 million pilgrims for Hajj this year. A number far from the expected record.

Riyadh hopes to surpass the 2.5 million visitors it achieved in 2019, making it the “largest pilgrimage in history”. Lifting Restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic He would have allowed it.

A life goal for many Muslims is to perform the Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. However, it is not enough to want it to be on this pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage draws out millions of devotees every year Photo: Amr Nabil/AP/Image Alliance

In Muslim countries, an average of only one in 1,000 pilgrims can participate in this pilgrimage each year.

While countries choose how to allocate Saudi visas for Hajj, the host country, Saudi Arabia, determines the allocation.

As a result, many Muslims wait years, even decades, to undertake this six-day pilgrimage. In some countries, the distribution of places is done by lottery, waiting list or advanced age of the faithful.

In some cases, the allocation of seats leads to corruption and political interference, which loses any transparency.

In India, for example, senior officials have been accused of bribing tourists to grant more visas.

In Pakistan, politicians have been embroiled in corruption investigations related to the management of funds earmarked for the Hajj in 2014.

Muslims from all over the world come for the pilgrimage Image: Ashraf Amra/APAimages/IMAGO/APAimages

Host nation Saudi Arabia has also been criticized.

According to Duran Kayoglu, a professor of international relations at the University of Washington, Saudi Arabia makes the quota system a political tool by ensuring it remains as opaque as possible.

For example, under the Saudi embargo, many pilgrims from Qatar faced problems in obtaining visas.

Kayoglu pleads that the quota system and the management of logistics be handed over to an international and independent body. According to him, it is an important ritual accessible to all Muslims.

Finally, the structure of the Hajj system can also serve as an ideological tool for Saudi Arabia.

For Ihsan Yilmaz, a professor of Islamic studies at Deakin University in Melbourne, Australia, it is a “soft power” tool to convince more Muslims to accept the Saudi version of Islam.