Nancy Pelosi’s husband assault suspect charged with attempted murder and kidnapping



A man suspected of a violent “politically motivated” attack on the husband of Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi has been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping, US authorities announced Monday.

David DeBabe, who was looking for the selectman, said when he was arrested that he intended to “break her knees” if she lied, according to a federal court document.

He broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco on Friday morning, specifically equipped with a rope, a pair of gloves and duct tape, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

According to the ministry, several elements prove that he intended to kidnap the person responsible, a count of the federal charge that could have sent him to prison for up to 20 years. The Department of Justice said that assaulting her husband is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

On Monday night, the San Francisco district attorney announced new charges, including attempted murder and burglary, this time at the local level, not the federal level.

Brooke Jenkins told a press conference that it was a “politically motivated” attack, and that David DeBabe could be sentenced to life in prison.

The man entered the couple’s room looking for Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington that day. His arrival woke up 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, who had time to call 911 before the suspect attacked him with a hammer.

– Conspiracy –

After his arrest, David DeBabe told authorities he was responsible for the “lies” he said Democrats were spreading about Nancy Pelosi, according to a court document attached to the department’s report.

The man held her hostage and said he wanted to talk to her, explaining that if she told him “the truth” he would let her go, but “if she + lied + he + would break + her knees”. to the same source.

Paul Pelosi “served his punishment,” the suspect said.

The attack comes ten days before the midterm elections, during which Democrats are in danger of losing their majority in the House of Representatives.

On Friday, before the details of the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband became known, US security officials expressed concern in a memo that misinformation could prompt some extremists to carry out violent attacks.

President Joe Biden also expressed fears, warning in a speech Friday evening that misinformation could affect people who are “completely unbalanced.”

David DeBabe, who lived in a garage in a small town near San Francisco, has shared posts on social media in recent months claiming the election was rigged or that Covid vaccines didn’t work.

Inti Gonzalez, whose mother was the suspect’s accomplice for years, recently returned to the far-right plot.

Nancy Pelosi said Saturday she was “shocked” by the attack, adding that the condition of Paul Pelosi, who underwent surgery Friday for a broken bone and injuries to his arm and hand, continued to improve.

The American political class was almost unanimous in condemning the attack. President Joe Biden in particular condemned the “despicable” act.