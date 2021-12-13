AA / Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday for the first official visit of an Israeli official to the United Arab Emirates.

“A historic event: Prime Minister Bennett Abu Dhabi arrives in the United Arab Emirates for the first official visit of an Israeli leader,” Bennett’s cabinet said in a statement.

Bennett was “welcomed by the Emirati Foreign Minister (Abdullah bin Saeed) at the airport in the presence of the Honorary Guard,” he said.

Upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi, the Prime Minister of Israel announced: “I appreciate your kind invitation and I am pleased to be here (…) We want to strengthen relations between our two countries.”

Bennett will meet with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Saeed, according to the official Israeli Channel Khan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saeed invited Bennett to visit the United Arab Emirates on October 18.

Mohammed al-Ghaza, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv, handed over the invitation to Bennett on behalf of the Crown Prince.

Under former US President Donald Trump, an agreement was signed on September 14, 2020 to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

* Fatma Ben Taw translated from Arabic



