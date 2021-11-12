Nasser Purida at the Paris International Conference on Libya

Foreign Minister Nasser Purida is representing King Mohammed VI at an international conference on Libya in Paris on Friday, November 12.

The purpose of the conference is to provide international support for the pursuit of political change and for the holding of scheduled elections, the French presidency said in a statement.

Morocco’s participation in this international conference is an extension of its support for efforts aimed at bringing together different perspectives of the Libyan parties.

The conference, which will be held for the first time in an expanded format to all of Libya’s neighbors, is aimed at “supporting Libya’s demand for the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries,” Elysee said. At the economic level, the conference “should remind us of the need to integrate Libyan financial institutions and implement a fair and transparent distribution of the country’s wealth”.

Finally, the same source states that “at the humanitarian level, the conference will reaffirm the collective commitment to strengthen the support of the international community to meet urgent needs and combat human trafficking.”

This international conference comes a month before the general election – the president in December and the legislature in January – to bring hope of stability to a country plagued by a decade of chaos.

(With MAP)