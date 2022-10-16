New commercial sea transport service between France, Spain and Morocco | Athalayar

French shipping company CMA CGM debuted in Morocco in 1983. Today, the company employs more than 1,000 people in the country. With a turnover of USD 56 billion, the CMA CGM Group plays a key role in driving global trade. It is currently present in 160 countries, including Morocco, with headquarters in Casablanca. It has 566 vessels and serves 420 of the 521 commercial ports operating worldwide. In total, there are 31 maritime services to the Moroccan ports of Agadir, Casablanca and Tanker Med.

This week, he announced a creation A new project linking Morocco, Spain and France, calling at the Spanish ports of Algeciras and Barcelona. The service, which will come into service on November 10, will create a sustainable maritime transport network between the ports of Agadir (Morocco) and Port Vendres (France) during the next fruit and vegetable season.

Photo/Archive – View of Akhir city

One of the objectives promoted by The plan is to reduce CO2 emissionsThis is expected to decrease by about 75% compared to the traditional truck route from Morocco.

The route to Morocco Shuttle takes 12 to 14 days. The trip starts in Agadir and ends in Port Vendres, lasts about 4 days. On the return, the ship will call at the ports of Casablanca, Algeciras, Tangier, Barcelona and Port Vendres before returning to Agadir. Maroc Shuttle will fly the Moroccan flag and will consist of two ships with a capacity of 1,100 tons and will be equipped with 220 refrigerators.

AFP/FADEL SENNA – A general view taken on June 5, 2015 shows the Tanger-Med container port in Ksar Skri near the coastal city of Tangier in northeastern Morocco.

A brochure accompanying the press release notes that the service will offer direct services from Gibraltar and Barcelona to serve Casablanca and Agadir, and will represent “global connections via Tanger Med and Algeciras hubs”. The port of Agadir is located 35 km south of Cape Girardeau, and is connected by road to the cities of Essaouira and Marrakech. While the activity of the port was earlier centered on fishing, in recent years the commercial port complex has become more important.

Located just 14 kilometers from Europe, Morocco acts as a gateway between European countries and Africa, and the European Union is one of its most important trading partners. The company emphasized that the service will also allow for flexible solutions Also “departing from Perpignan and Saint Charles to serve key European markets” and “direct service from Gibraltar and Barcelona to serve Casablanca and Agadir”. CMA CGM recalls that the stops at the Tanger Med and Algeciras hubs “allow connections to anywhere in the world”.

AFP/CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU – The quays of the Europhos terminal at the Port of Foss-sur-Mer in Marseille, south of France

In addition to advanced status with the EU, Morocco It has FTAs ​​(Free Trade Agreements) with USA, Turkey, Canada and GAFTA (Grain and Feed Trade Association) countries.

These factors control public deficit and inflation Sea transport is the most suitable option for Morocco For those who want to take advantage of a country that imports $45 billion worth of goods a year.