New countries have been added to the list of Moroccan e-Visa beneficiaries

their Citizens of JordanCitizens of India, Guatemala and Azerbaijan will benefit from electronic visa (e-Visa) to visit Morocco from January 10, 2023, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday. African Cooperation and Moroccans living abroad.

This decision comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s initiatives aimed at digitalizing public administration services, both at the national and international levels, particularly in relation to diplomatic missions and diplomatic activities at the level of the Kingdom’s embassies. The report said.

Many emerging countries are benefiting from the e-Visa launched 6 months ago, according to guidelines adopted by the Moroccan government to support the national tourism industry and promote Morocco as a privileged destination for tourism and business. Same source.

As a reminder, in July 2022, E-Visa platform launched : This allows you to submit electronic visa applications, which are valid for a maximum of 180 days from the date of issue.

It gives access to Moroccan territory for a maximum stay of 30 days. Applications submitted online by concerned nationals through the website for tourist or business visas are processed within 24 hours (Express Visa) and 72 hours (Standard Visa).

