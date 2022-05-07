May 7, 2022

New Ressano Garcia dry port will cut the main route between Maputo & Pretoria – Le Magazine du Manager

William Kennedy 16 mins ago 1 min read

The new dry port of Reszano Garcia (Mozambique) should enable exemption from the EN4 tariff connecting the two countries with approximately 7,500 large carriers used monthly.

Infrastructure stretches for more than 98 kilometers from the city of Maputo to the border with South Africa. Although it is not yet open, the new dry port will reduce the movement of trucks carrying minerals, especially chrome iron, between the two countries.

Achieved by rail, the new port is the result of a partnership between CFM, the Mozambican Authority responsible for ports and the railway network, and The Logistics Group (TLG), a South African company.

Its storage capacity is about 250,000 tons of chrome iron ore, and its construction required an investment of $ 3.5 million, according to the Mozambican government.

The site is an integrated logistics area. It provides outsourced port services such as customs and immigration services (drivers) for goods in transit. In addition to its road-rail model transfer function, the dry harbor will contribute to improving road safety and reducing pollution associated with vehicle emissions in nature.

