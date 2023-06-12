June 12, 2023

Tumbler Ridge News

Complete News World

New rules on product safety have come into force in Europe

William Kennedy 28 mins ago 2 min read

A new General Product Safety Regulation (GSPR) came into force across the European Union (EU) on Monday with the aim of ensuring the safety of all consumer products on the Union’s market, the European Commission says.

The regulation, which applies to non-food products sold in stores or online, provides consumers with a “real safety net” that guarantees product safety and protects against risks not regulated by other EU laws, the Commission explained in a press release.

The EU executive says the new rules are intended to respond to key societal changes that have affected the safety of consumer products over the past two decades, such as digitalisation, the evolution of new technologies and the globalization of supply chains.

“With this modernized framework, consumers will be offered only safe products, regardless of the origin of the products and whether they are sold in stores or online marketplaces,” the statement said.

While the new regulation sets specific product safety requirements for online marketplaces, it integrates key elements such as the sizing of a product or its interconnectivity into the safety assessment of consumer products.

Likewise, the text extends the obligation of an economic operator in the EU to take responsibility for product safety issues, improving the effectiveness of product recalls by establishing direct contacts for all non-compliant products imported into the EU. For consumers And Standardized recall notices.

See also  The Beninese president has called for Morocco to follow its example

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A check from Brussels against the fight against immigration

8 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Denis Sassou Nguousso on an official visit to Cote d’Ivoire APAnews

17 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Immigration: Eric Ciotti’s plea angers the majority

1 day ago William Kennedy

You may have missed

2 min read

New rules on product safety have come into force in Europe

28 mins ago William Kennedy
2 min read

A check from Brussels against the fight against immigration

8 hours ago William Kennedy
2 min read

Denis Sassou Nguousso on an official visit to Cote d’Ivoire APAnews

17 hours ago William Kennedy
3 min read

Immigration: Eric Ciotti’s plea angers the majority

1 day ago William Kennedy