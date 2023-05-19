G7 leaders on Friday announced new measures to counter “non-compliance” with sanctions on Russia.

The NHK Group, which operates Japan’s public service radio and television stations, reports, “The G7 countries have pledged to expand measures to ensure that exports of all essential war goods, including those used by Russia on the battlefield, are controlled across all their jurisdictions.

G7 leaders reaffirmed their commitment to unite in the face of Russia’s “unjustified and unprovoked” war against Ukraine, condemning “Russia’s grave violations of the UN Charter,” adding the same source.

The new sanctions against Russia are aimed at further restricting Moscow’s access to G7 economies such as the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Italy.

These barriers were established to close loopholes in previously established controls and to deal with previously untapped industries.

The leaders expressed their commitment to “provide necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine”.

The new restrictions come as several media outlets say the Ukrainian leader is expected to address the camp in person in the coming days.

In addition, the United Kingdom and the European Union have already announced restrictions on the import of Russian diamonds, an industry that brings Moscow billions of dollars each year.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pointed out that the sanctions “show that the G7 remains united in the face of the Russian threat and remains committed to supporting Ukraine.”

The United States, for its part, announced that it would tighten export controls, particularly “severely restricting the categories of goods essential to war”.

Australia announced its own measures, including a ban on exports of all machinery and related parts to Russia.

The G7 summit, which continues until Sunday in Hiroshima, has a total of ten sessions of talks, which will conclude with a joint statement by the leaders highlighting the main points of their discussions.

Japan, the host of the summit, aims for the talks to lead to a common vision on the stance to be taken against China, which aims to remove critical supply chains from the world’s second largest influence. economy.