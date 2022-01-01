New Year: King HM exchanges greetings with heads of state and government of fraternal and allied nations

Friday, December 31, 2021 at 9:08 p.m.

Rabat – On the eve of the New Year 2022, His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent greeting cards to the heads of state and government of the fraternal and allied nations, wishing them all the best for their health and happiness. This year will bring prosperity, peace, security and progress.

At the same time, His Excellency the King received greeting cards and messages from the leaders of these countries and high international dignitaries, presenting their wishes for sovereignty for health and happiness, and wishing further progress and prosperity to the people of Morocco. The wise leadership of His Majesty the King.

To date, about this:

– Their Honorable King Abdullah II ibn al-Hussein, ruler of the Hashimite Kingdom of Jordan and Queen Rania al-Abdullah;

– His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Ben Saeed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates;

– His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Ben Saeed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates;

– His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Governor of Dubai;

– His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait;

– HE Mr. Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt;

– HE Mr. Gais Syed, President of the Republic of Tunisia;

– HE Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China

– His Majesty King Philip, Her Majesty Queen Mathilde, Kingdom of Belgium;

– HE Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation;

– Mr. Sergio Materella, President of the Italian Republic;

– Mr. President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. Theodoro Obiang Nukuma Embasoko;

– HE Mr. Joran Milanovic, President of the Republic of Croatia;

– HE Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

– HE Mr. Janos Adar, President of the Republic of Hungary;

– HE Mr. Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland;

– HE Mr. Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine;

– HE Mr. Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia;

– HE Mr. Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam;

– Mr. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea;

– HE Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda;

– HE Mr. Sahle-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia;

– HE Mr. Kurbanguli Bertimuhamadov, President of Turkmenistan;

– HE Mr. Miloš Zeman, President of the Czech Republic;

– HE Mr. Mary Simon, Governor-General of Canada;

– HE Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of NATO.