NGOs criticize France’s “shyness” on human rights

“We condemn French diplomacy (…) and the French authorities in a wider sense for being too timid when it comes to disbanding,” declared Patrick Baudouin, president of the Ligue des droits de l’Homme (LDH). At a press conference in Paris on the human rights situation in Algeria.

The Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights (LADDH) announced at the end of January that it had been dissolved without its knowledge by the Algerian authorities.

Regarding the situation of the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights, he added, “We really have to put pressure on the French government to demand action.”

According to the head of the LDH, “France has difficulty acting for reasons related to the history of Franco-Algerian relations” but also for geopolitical reasons.

“With the Ukrainian crisis, France needs oil from Algeria and other countries, so we can clearly see the limits of possible actions,” he said.

He wanted France to “try to come to the aid of the Algerian League for Human Rights and more broadly for Algerian defenders of human rights” “within Europe and through the voice of Europe”.