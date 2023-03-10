Nigeria: President elected to ensure unity after election

Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Tinubu, appealed for the country’s unity on Wednesday after the election, media reported on Thursday.

In his speech, Bola Tinubu said the divisions that characterized the weekend polls should not persist into the post-election period.

“There are divisions between us that should not exist.

Many are confused, angry and hurt. I am addressing each of you. Let the best aspects of our humanity come to the fore in these troubled times. Let’s start getting dressed

wounds and bring peace to our nation,” he asserted.

Tinubu said the victory would serve all the people in the West African country and promised to cooperate with opposition parties, some of whom contested the election results.

The chairman of the country’s Electoral Commission, Mahmud Yakubu, said Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won 8.7 million votes in the February 25-26 election.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, got 6.9 million votes, while the Labor Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, got 6.1 million, according to official results.

Eighteen candidates contested the presidential election in Africa’s most populous country of about 206 million people.

President Tinubu will succeed the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

