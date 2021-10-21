Nine national guards and two gentry were killed in the armed attack – Barlamane

Eleven people, including nine national guards and two Niger genders, have been killed and several others injured in an armed attack in the Dillaperi area west of Niger, according to a new report released by the Nigerian Press Agency (ANP).

An earlier estimate of the attack took place at around 4pm on Wednesday on the Leritic Banglere-Terra road, 18 km south of Banglere, while the politician and his convoy were returning from Tara, killing six people and injuring three others.

The attack was carried out by unidentified individuals with guns and rocket launchers. They intercepted a convoy of vehicles on several motorcycles.

The queen and her bodyguard came out unscathed, the same source states, and legal action has been taken to find and bring to justice the perpetrators of the attack, which caused material damage, particularly the destruction of two military vehicles.

The Dillaperi area has been the target of deadly terrorist attacks for years, which has led the government to declare a state of emergency in the region.

During the night from Sunday to Monday, three Nigerian police officers were killed and several others were injured in an attack on the Petalkol border checkpoint, about 10 km from the border with Burkina Faso.

The attacks come after Nigerian President Mohamed Bazum visited Burkina Faso, where he discussed Sahel’s security situation and the fight against terrorism with his Burkina Faso president Roche Marc Christian Kapoor.