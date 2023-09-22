In the world of professional wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) stands tall as one of the premier promotions known for its hard-hitting action and incredible storytelling. Among its many annual events, the Best of the Super Juniors (BOSJ) tournament is a highlight that captures the imagination of wrestling fans worldwide. In this comprehensive guide, we will delve deep into NJPW BOSJ 2023, exploring its history, format, participants, and what makes it a must-watch event for wrestling enthusiasts.

The Origins of BOSJ

A Brief History Lesson

The Best of the Super Juniors tournament has its roots in NJPW’s desire to showcase the incredible athleticism and high-flying abilities of its junior heavyweight division. It made its debut in 1988 and has since become a staple in the wrestling calendar. Wrestlers such as Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, and Prince Devitt (now known as Finn Balor in WWE) have all left their mark on this prestigious competition.

The Format

Round-Robin Madness

BOSJ follows a round-robin format, where a group of junior heavyweight wrestlers is divided into two blocks. Each participant faces everyone else in their block, earning points for wins and time-limit draws. The top scorers from each block advance to the finals, where they battle it out for a chance to etch their name in the history books.

The Participants

A Stellar Lineup

NJPW always assembles a star-studded roster for BOSJ, featuring some of the most talented junior heavyweights from around the globe. Wrestlers from NJPW’s own roster, as well as international stars from promotions like ROH and AEW, come together to showcase their skills.

The Must-Watch Matches

The Ones to Look Out For

While every BOSJ match promises action-packed excitement, certain bouts are eagerly anticipated. Dream matches, high-stakes rivalries, and jaw-dropping spotfests make this tournament a fan favorite. Keep an eye out for matchups like Hiromu Takahashi vs. Will Ospreay, as their chemistry in the ring always delivers.

The Impact on NJPW

Setting the Stage

BOSJ is not just about thrilling matches; it also plays a crucial role in NJPW’s storytelling. The tournament often sets the stage for future championship rivalries, with the winner earning a shot at the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. The journey of these junior heavyweights is integral to the larger NJPW narrative.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NJPW BOSJ 2023 is a can’t-miss event for wrestling fans. Its rich history, exciting format, and a lineup of top-tier talent ensure that it will deliver memorable moments and unforgettable matches. Whether you’re a longtime NJPW fan or new to the world of Japanese wrestling, BOSJ is the perfect opportunity to witness the future stars of the industry shine.

FAQs

Q: When and where can I watch NJPW BOSJ 2023?

NJPW BOSJ 2023 will be available for streaming on NJPW World, the promotion’s official streaming service. The tournament typically takes place in the spring, so stay tuned for official dates.

Q: Who are some of the favorites to win BOSJ 2023?

While predictions can be tough in the world of wrestling, keep an eye on wrestlers like Hiromu Takahashi, Will Ospreay, and El Desperado, who have a history of success in BOSJ.

Q: How can I stay updated on BOSJ 2023 news and results?

To stay in the loop, follow NJPW’s official social media channels, wrestling news websites, and online wrestling communities where fans discuss the latest updates and match results.

Q: Are there any surprise entrants expected in BOSJ 2023?

NJPW occasionally introduces surprise entrants to add excitement to the tournament. Keep an open mind, as you might see unexpected faces in the competition.

Q: What makes NJPW BOSJ different from other wrestling tournaments?

NJPW BOSJ is renowned for its hard-hitting, fast-paced junior heavyweight action. It showcases a unique style of wrestling that focuses on athleticism, technical prowess, and storytelling, setting it apart from other tournaments in the wrestling world.