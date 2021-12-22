“No country can get rid of infection with booster doses”, H24info

The WHO boss warned Wednesday against the illusion that giving booster doses is enough to get rid of the Covit-19 epidemic.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tetros Adanom Gabrias said, “No country can escape the plague with booster shots and reminders are not a green light to celebrate as planned. , A few days before Christmas.

“Instead of blindly booster programs ending the epidemic, it is likely to extend the epidemic by making it available to countries with already high vaccination rates, thus increasing the chances of the virus spreading.

“It is important to remember that the vast majority of hospital admissions and deaths are unvaccinated,” he stressed, adding that we need to be clear about “effective against vaccines”. Delta types such as Omicron.

According to the WHO Expert Group on Immunization Policy (SAGE), at least 126 countries have already provided guidelines for booster doses or additional vaccines (for example children), of which 120 countries have already launched campaigns in this direction. Most of them are rich or middle-income countries, while “no country has yet introduced a recall plan,” SAGE said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.