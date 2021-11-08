November 08, 2021 Committee of Ministers





The Committee of Ministers will meet today, Monday, November 08, 2021, in the Regular Consultative Room, chaired by the President of the Republic, Mr. MOHAMED BAZOUM with their leadership.

After reviewing the items on its agenda, the Board made the following decisions:

I. Appointment activities.

In connection with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Decentralization

Agades area.

Mr. Haumah Mohamed Dit Aden was appointed Politician of the Department of Adorbation.

Mr. Noori Malan Sani has been appointed as the Governor of the Arlit Department.

Mr. Maman Aouali Bouro was appointed Politician of the Bilma Department.

Mr. Boureima Saadou was appointed head of the Iferouane department.

Mr. Abdu Saidu was appointed Governor of the Ingal Department.

Mr. Roumar Mansouroune has been appointed head of the Tchirozérine department.

Tifa area.

Mr. Arimi Chettima was appointed governor of the Bosco Department.

Mr. Mounkaïla Souley Idé was appointed governor of the Diffa department.

Mr. Lawson’s uncle, Laurie, has been appointed head of the Department of Gaudomaria.

Mr. Nouri Booker was appointed governor of the Maine-Sorova department.

Mr. Maman Saguiro was appointed head of the N’Gourti department.

Mr. Uncle Maustaba Bello Adam was appointed head of the department of N’Guigmi.

Doso area.

Mr. Idi Baoutchi was appointed governor of the Boboye department.

Mr. Adamo Harona was appointed head of department at Tundio.

Mr. Adamo Ladi Nouhu has been appointed head of Tokonduchi’s division.

Mr. Mohammed Abdul Malik Al-Qassum was appointed head of the Toso department.

Mr. Tahirou Yacouba Adamou was appointed governor of the Falmey department.

Mr. Asimo Aparchi was appointed governor of the Gaya sector.

Mr. Yarou Marou was appointed head of the Loga department.

Mr. Dawood Al-Qabit was appointed as the Politician of the Tibri Department.

Marathi area.

Mr. Mohammed Raufai was appointed head of the department of Agui.

Mr. Ousseini Bondiéré was appointed head of the Permo department.

Mr. Riza Ahmadu was appointed governor of the Tagore department.

Mr. Abubakar Sittu was appointed head of the Kazakh department.

Mr. Isa Sakola has been appointed head of the Guidan-Rumdji department.

Mr. His Excellency Louvali Ibrahim was appointed Governor of the Madarunfa Department.

Mr. Abdou Mantaou was appointed politician of the Mayahi department.

Mr. Harona Maidapo was appointed governor of the Tessova department.

Tahoua area.

Mr. Adamou Idé was appointed head of the Abalak department.

Mr. Issoufou Sarkin Yaki was appointed head of the Bagaroua department.

Mr. Raleigh Alley was appointed head of the Bernie N’Connie division.

Mr. Harona Sole was appointed Politician of the Bouza Department.

Mr. Noora Rabo was appointed Politician of the Illela Department.

Mr. Amado Issa Abdurrahmane was appointed head of the Qaeda department.

Mr. Mohammed Laho was appointed governor of the Mauwa department.

Mr. Achiro Badure was appointed head of the Malpasa department.

• Madam Miko Aïchatou Amadou was appointed Head of the Department of Tahoua.

Mr. Boubacar Abdou was appointed head of the Tchintaparaden department.

Mr. Abu Bakr al-Husseini al-Qaeda has been appointed head of the Delhi department.

Dillaperi area.

Mr. Assam Alasane was appointed Politician of the Abala Department.

Mr. Abd Talhad Bana Sani was appointed Governor of the Department of Iroquois.

Mr. Houdou Djibo was appointed governor of the Pallayara department.

Mr. Mogaze Mohamed was appointed Politician of the Department of Panibango.

Mr. Oumarou Moussa was appointed head of the Bankilaré department.

Mr. Oumarou Ibro was appointed head of the Filingué department.

Mr. Mohammed Issaouf was appointed governor of the Gote department.

Mr. Ibrahim Kamoko was appointed governor of the Kollo department.

Mr. Abdu Malam Ali was appointed head of the Ovallam department.

Mr. Formini Capoei was appointed governor of the Se department.

Mr. Kaïlou Saïdou Amadou was appointed head of the Téra department.

Madam Mariama Moussa Abdurrahmane was appointed Governor of the Dillaperi Department.

Mr. Yura Thea was appointed governor of the Dorothy department.

Jinder area.

Mr. Husseini Tijaho was appointed head of Belbedji’s faction.

Mr. Sahirou Abou Maman Nouri has been appointed as the head of the Damagaram Takaya Department.

Mr. Rouana Hachimou was appointed head of the Dungass department.

Mr. Mohamed Mohammed was appointed governor of the Gouré department.

Mr. Don Tan’s Moussa was appointed governor of the Kanche department.

Mr.

Madame Youssef Baraka Don Lady was appointed Politician of the Miriam Department.

Mr. Abdu Ibrahim Kane was appointed head of the Dakota department.

Mr. Karimun Ibro was appointed as the Politician of the Tanut Department.

Mr. Idrissa Captana was appointed Politician of the Descore Department.

In connection with the Ministry of Finance

மருத்துவர் Physician Mr. in Economics. Pookari Mamane has been appointed as the General Secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

Mr. Abdoulaye Issoufou, Inspector of the Treasury, Mle 66334 / F, has been appointed Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance.

Mr. Mansoor Abubakar, Principal Analyst of Other Contributions, has been appointed Mle 74836 / E, Director General of Resources and Public Works.

M.L. 69946 / M. Ms. Ahmed Mariama Gro, Managing Director, has been appointed Insurance Supervisor.

Mr. Ibrahim Sofo Magaki, Principal Analyst of Other Contributions, Mle 115326 / Y, has been appointed Commissioner Insurance Controller.

Chief Analyst of the Treasury, Mle 115002 / Y, Mrs.

• Madam Saadé Laminou Tchiroma, Principal Analyst of the Treasury, Mle 62966 / F, has been appointed Inspector General of Finance.

டம் Madame Assoumanne Mourgeno, Chief Analyst of the Treasury, Mle 64175 / P, has been appointed Inspector General of Finance.

II. Contacts.

The Committee of Ministers heard several communications:

1. Liaison between the Minister of Home Affairs and Decentralization and the Minister of Mines.

On November 7, 2021, the Committee of Ministers inspected the tragedy at Kandamoua, an informal gold mining site in the rural commune of Don Isa. The provisional number is 18.

The Cabinet expressed its condolences to the bereaved family. He uses this opportunity to point out that this site presents threats related to:

– Personal security;

– School attendance;

– Occupancy in rural areas;

– People’s health and hygiene;

– Exploitation of women, girls and young children.

In addition, it is noteworthy that these anarchic activities carried out on this site generate minimal economic benefits.

For all these reasons, the Council of Ministers has decided to close this site immediately. He instructed the Governor and local authorities of the Marathi region to take all necessary steps to effectively implement this decision and to protect the premises.

2. Information from the Minister of National Education regarding the fire at the AFN School in Maradi.

The Nigerian people were shocked and outraged to learn of the fire that broke out at the AFN School in Maradi on Monday, November 8, 2021 at noon.

According to the provisional estimate of the fire, 25 children died and 14 were injured, 5 of them in critical condition.

This tragic event once again saddens the Nigerian people in general and the Nigerian school in particular.

The Council of Ministers decides to formally ban cottage classes at the preschool level across the country.

In addition, the government calls on people to be extra vigilant and call on regional administrations to take the necessary steps to protect schools.

Furthermore, he reaffirms his desire to pursue reforms in education to create a safe and quality teaching and learning environment.

In this tragic situation, the government extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of these two (02) tragedies.

Finally, the Cabinet of Ministers ordered the Minister of Home Affairs and the Minister of Mines, the Minister of Mines and the Minister of National Education with an assignment and to assess the situation and convey the condolences of the President and the Government. Families affected by these tragic incidents.

3. Information of the Minister of Public Health, Population and Social Affairs regarding the situation in Govt-19.

In recent weeks, the status of the Govt-19 epidemic, though under control, remains alarming. In fact, the number of cases registered in October 2021 has doubled from a single to double compared to September 2021, i.e. 167 and 345 cases, respectively.

The number of cases registered in the last two weeks of October and the first week of November 2021 increased from 20 cases to 341 cases compared to the same period in 2020, respectively.

According to indicators, the weekly attack rate of Govit-19 has increased significantly in the last three weeks, from 0.35 to 0.61 cases per 100,000 population.

R0 is rated at 0.153 and the number of cases under self-regulation is rated at 395.

As of November 07, 2021, the situation is as follows:

New positive cases reported: 6,511;

Total cases recovered: 6,138;

Total deaths: 221;

Total active cases: 152;

Total patients in the hospital: 36, including 8 in intensive care.

As for the vaccine, a total of 744,907 people received the first dose, which is 7.30% of the coverage rate and 455,961 fully vaccinated, or 4.47%.

To deal with this situation, the Committee of Ministers took the following steps:

– Revival of all commissions and committees to fight the epidemic at all levels;

– Use of orders related to preventive measures (wearing masks, hand washing, distance), especially during supermarkets, public and private administrations, schools and universities, workshops, meetings and ceremonies;

– Strengthening communications in the fight against Govt-19 through all media;

– regular performance of sorting to follow variations in circulation;

– Improving vaccine safety by intensifying mass vaccination;

– Obligation of health workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19;

– Implementation of an emergency plan to combat COVID-19;

– Involvement of all administrative and regular officials at all levels in sensitivity and vaccination campaigns.

As the agenda was exhausted the Honorable President concluded their meeting.

Completed on November 08, 2021 in Niamey

Secretary General of Government

ABDOU தங்கலடிமா