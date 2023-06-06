OASIS 212 is an eco-responsible haven of tranquility in the middle of the Takhla desert.

16 hectares of waterfront cabins

In Laargoub Province, Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy Ms. Fatim-Zahra AMMOR and Wali of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab Region, Governor of ‘Oued Eddahab’ Province Mr. Lamine BENOMAR visited the official opening of OASIS212 on June 5 in front of local authorities.

Spread over the area 16 hectaresOASIS212 is currently included 42 rooms with an average area of ​​60 m2 a The total investment is 80 million dirhams creates more 200 jobs direct and indirect. A 2Th A 80 rooms/320 beds garbage capacity.

“It is a call from the heart. We were mesmerized by the beauty of the region and the hospitality of its citizens who deserve a product with international standards. We wanted to start small and soon looked bigger.” notice Umar Shabi, project owner.

Aimed at kitesurfing/kiteboarding, fishing and wellness enthusiasts, OASIS212 offers a variety of activities and services to offer visitors a unique experience.

Fully furnished rooms with terraces opening onto the sea are bright and pleasant. The “Josephine” restaurant invites its customers to taste, thanks to the talent of its chef, a refined, generous and creative Mediterranean cuisine, inspired by the land and sea products of the region.

More than just a hotel, OASIS212 offers wellness formulas with a 350m2 spa, one of the most beautiful in the Dakhla region, offering treatments and well-being enriched with organic ingredients and meditation and yoga.

A bobo chic, bright and inspiring decor makes OASIS212 the perfect setting to unwind, spend time with family or friends.

OASIS212 is a program that respects the environment Silent round spiralIt is designed to reduce its carbon footprint through dematerialized digital communication, wastewater recycling facilities, the use of renewable energies and organic materials, all of which work together with local communities to improve the region.

“The opening of OASIS212 marks the result of many years of hard work, dedication and passion in the hospitality industry. This inauguration marks a new chapter in the history of economic and social development of the Takla region and the city of Largoop in particular. I would like to express my gratitude to our exceptional team whose members have worked tirelessly to create this wonderful place. Adds Saad LAOUNI, Hotel Manager.