Omar Hilale and Algeria’s new permanent representative to the UN

Indeed, the Algerian diplomat, after his initial declaration, saw fit to exercise his right of reply to Ambassador Hilale’s intervention. The rights of reply are woefully devoid of meaning, truth, evidence, legal reasoning or political argument. Hilale pointed out.

The Moroccan ambassador, given his selective memory, reminded me that it was Algeria, indeed Algeria, through the voice of its former president, the late Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who captured former Special Envoy James Baker in 2001 and proposed the Sahara. Shared between Morocco and the separatist armed group “Polisario”, funded and run by Algeria, Morocco strongly rejects as a regional unit of Morocco. One of its singularity is the Sahara. And the population of southern provinces is one. That is why Morocco cannot accept the removal of its Sahara, or its partition, no matter the sacrifice, he underlined.

Responding to the Algerian ambassador’s frantic insistence on self-determination, Mr. Hilale regretted that Algeria’s interpretation of the policy was not in line with United Nations General Assembly resolutions 1541 and 2625. He reprimanded him for knowingly failing to mention these two resolutions. He has direct access to the Atlantic Ocean.

If the United Nations were to apply the principle of self-determination according to the Algerian interpretation, the organization would have more than 600 member states instead of 193 and Algeria would have 3 countries. Mr. Hilale told his Algerian colleague that the right to self-determination cannot be claimed by some and denied to others.

Also, Mr. Like everywhere else, there is always progress and improvements to be made. However, Moroccan Sahara respects human rights, democracy and the free and transparent election of legitimate representatives of its population, who continue to intervene before the C24, he underlined.

On the other hand, Ambassador Hilale added that the people isolated in Tintouf camps have been imposed for more than 45 years by representatives of the “Polisario” created by Algeria. These representatives were by no means elected, but appointed, imposed and funded by the Algerian government, in the absence of democracy, he pointed out.

Morocco’s permanent representative noted that he understood his Algerian representative’s jealousy of the impetus and economic dynamics enjoyed by the Moroccan Sahara region, stressing that the Algerian ambassador did not ignore the false claims made against him by the regions of Layoune and Dakla. “Occupied” and more developed than some parts of Algeria that have been independent for over 60 years. Compared to the Moroccan Sahara and Algeria, people in the southern provinces do not stand in line to buy flour or buy bananas, said Mr. Hilale pointed out.

Additionally, Mr. In Hilale, the people of Morocco’s southern provinces move freely, making statements to the media, even to the Algerian press and television, without shame or concern. He hammered in front of the members, especially in Algeria, where newspapers are closed, television is censored, political opponents are jailed, human rights associations are far from human rights and political parties are disbanded. and audience of C24.