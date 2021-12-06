Omigron: “Concerned” over 183 confirmed cases in Denmark

The number of confirmed cases of a new omigran variant of the virus causing Kovit-19 rose to 183 in Denmark on Sunday, health officials said, describing the growth as “worrying”.

As of last Friday, there were 18 confirmed cases and 42 suspicious cases in Denmark.

Prior to the announcement, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) had a total of 182 cases in the European Union and across Norway and Iceland.

The Nordic country is one of the most fitted in terms of deployment in Europe, which allows more cases to be detected quickly and easily, without which the infection is stronger than elsewhere.

“We are seeing a worrying increase in the number of omigran infections in Denmark,” SSI Director Henrik Ullum said in a statement.

“There are now infectious chains that have been found to differentiate between those who do not travel or those who do not interact with travelers,” he underscores.

The health manager says the company is “actively” working to further expedite the results of laboratory tests so that health organizations can detect the chains of pollution “as quickly as possible.”

“The time we save should be used to vaccinate as many people as possible. If Omigron pollution continues, significant immunity will give our community more reassurance,” he argues.