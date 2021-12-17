“Omigron, the biggest threat to global public health” – Parlamane

Omicron faces diversity, “ The biggest threat to global public health today “Health Ministers of the G7 Countries on Thursday evening a” Close collaboration .

At the end of their last meeting on Thursday under the British leadership of the G7, the ministers of the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan “emphasized the truth.” Working together on the face of Omicron is very important “Emphasizing an Importance” Equivalent access to diagnosis, genetic sequencing As well as vaccines and treatments.

In a statement, they said to themselves. Deep concern over the increase in the number of cases By contrast, it emphasizes that “Closer cooperation is more important than ever”, As well as ” Track and share data .

This ” Important The health ministers of the G7’s major powers said they needed to get out of this rapidly evolving situation. They have too “They reaffirmed their commitment “For” Fight the current epidemic and build protection for the future », Re-emphasizes the importance of recall campaigns and regular screenings.