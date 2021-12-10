Omigron variant: 59 cases detected in France

The new Omicron variant, which is considered highly contagious by the WHO, continues to progress in France, where 59 cases have been confirmed, according to the latest figures from health officials.

As of 4pm on December 9th, the Omicron variant was detected in 59 samples in France, according to Public Health France.

The first case of this variant in France was discovered on November 30 in Reunion. The first confirmed case was discovered on December 2 in பிரதானle-de-France, off the mainland of France. Since then, the variation has been in five regions, namely Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Île-de-France, Pays de la Loire and Grand Est and Reunion Island.

Carrier of many mutations, which are especially monitored by health officials. But the European pharmaceutical company announced on Thursday that the cases so far shown show only mild symptoms.

The French government, which is facing the fifth worst wave of epidemics, has announced it will step up efforts to fight Covit-19.

In particular, the re-establishment of compulsory wearing of masks everywhere in the home is open to the public, including the opening of the booster dose for all adults, 5 months after the last injection, when the health pass is requested. Inactivating the health pass 7 months after receiving the last dose and reducing the validity of the Govt anti-vaccine test from 72 hours to 24 hours.

According to the country’s media, the French administrator, who relied on the vaccine, did not want to impose a curfew or imprisonment for now. But it is the evolution of the hospital situation that will guide the future decision of the management.