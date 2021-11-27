Omigron variant: Two cases were detected in the United Kingdom

Two cases of the omigran variant of the corona virus have been detected in the UK, and UK Health Minister Sajid Javed said on Saturday that targeted testing would be carried out in areas found in Chemsford (east of London) and Nottingham (center). Country).

The minister assured that the cases involved and the persons involved were isolating themselves and that the health authorities had acted “quickly” and “the search for contact cases continues”. “It’s a terrible reminder that we’m not out of this mess yet,” he said. Javed said he called on the public to take the booster dose of the vaccine. “We will not hesitate to take further action if necessary,” he added.

To monitor the development of the situation, the British government has decided to tighten the entry conditions, especially for travelers from Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola, from 4:00 pm GMT on Sunday.

Returnees from these four countries will be barred from entering the UK unless they are residents of the UK. “People returning from these four countries in the last 10 days should isolate themselves and undergo PCR testing,” the British government said in a statement.

It has already been placed on the “red list” by the government since Friday in addition to six other countries: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana.