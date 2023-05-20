Onion export has increased even in drought

Until February 2023, Moroccan onion exports experienced a significant increase, despite the record drought this year, the worst in the last 40 years. In the first nine months of the current marketing campaign (June 2022 – February 2023), the country has already exported 65,000 tonnes of onion, which is more than the previous 2021/22 campaign (60,000 tonnes). Eastern fruit. In February 2023, the Moroccan government banned the export of onions, potatoes and tomatoes to African countries, to limit the inflation of the prices of these products in the internal market.

Before the move came into effect, onion exports had increased six-fold in the last five years. In 2022, it will be the third most exported vegetable from Morocco after tomatoes and peppers. In the 2017/18 marketing year, exports were mainly concentrated in Mauritania, Cote d’Ivoire and other countries in Africa. At the same time, almost a third of the volumes were destined for the Netherlands.

To date, the Netherlands accounts for only 6% of Morocco’s total onion exports. The shares of Senegal, Mauritania and Mali have increased significantly, reaching 16%, 26% and 28% respectively. In addition, the Kingdom is now the largest exporter of onions to Mali. It ranks second among suppliers in Senegal and Mauritania, Yeastfruit adds. In future, the ban on exports may affect these figures.

In Africa, countries in the Sahel are also forced to increase imports of many agricultural products, with seasonal monsoons causing alternating periods of floods and droughts. Morocco, the Netherlands and Belgium are the main suppliers making up for the production shortfall.