Only 27% of health professionals are fully vaccinated – Parlamane

Health workers, their shortage is acute and profound, ”thus finding themselves at the forefront of dealing with epidemics without protection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates on Thursday, November 25, that only 27% of health professionals, or one in four, will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Africa.

This situation “Leaving most employees in the front line unprotected against infection”, Adds the WHO Regional Office for Africa in a statement released after the weekly Virtual Press Conference.

“Most health workers in Africa have not yet been vaccinated and are at risk for severe forms.” Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, was concerned about the disease.

Or, Ceylon L’OMS, “Health workers need to have greater immunization coverage not only for their own safety, but also for the safety of their patients and for health systems to continue to function in times of extreme need.”.

Renaissance of cases on the continent

“The shortage of health workers in Africa is acute and deep”, He recalled, there are less than one health professional per 1,000 people in sixteen countries in the region.

“In view of the rising number of cases in Africa that are expected after the holiday season, countries need to expedite the release of vaccines to health workers.”, Said Dr. Modi.

“In Africa, we are gradually overcoming the problem of vaccine dosage. This is not the time for distrust of vaccines to hurt us., She added.

According to Who, “After nearly four months of decline, the number of Covid-19 cases in the general population has been confirmed in Africa.”. “For the first time since the third wave peaked in August, the number of cases in South Africa has increased by 48% in the week ended November 21 compared to the previous week.”, Refers to the system.

The WHO says a recent global survey of 22 major high-income countries shows that more than 80% of their health care workers are fully immunized.