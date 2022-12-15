OP Bachir, Polisario Front’s representative to the EU, has resigned Athalayar

The representative of the Polisario Front in Europe and the European Union, Oubi Bouchraya Bachir, resigned from all his organic posts on Thursday. Due to “deep differences” with Brahim Khali, head of the Politico-Military Organization.

“After a firm request several months ago, Today I submitted my written resignation from the responsibility of Europe and the European Union to the Secretary of Polisario. I thanked him for his trust, but deep disagreements with him on vision and methods forced me to take this difficult decision,” the Sahrawi ambassador explained on Twitter.

The resignation comes two weeks after the 46th edition of the European Conference of Solidarity and Support for the Sahrawi People was held in Berlin. (EUCOCO), organized by Basir and attended by the Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) Bouchraya Hammoudi Bayoun and Minister of Cooperation Fatma Mehdi.

1/2. After several months of earnest pleading, today I submitted my resignation in writing #SG of #Polisario My position is “in charge of Europe and the EU”. I thanked him for believing in me, but deep disagreements with him about vision and methods forced me to take this difficult decision. – Oubi Bachir (@oubibachir) December 14, 2022

Morocco did not hesitate to call the meeting a “failure”. The NGO Western Sahara Resource Watch was absent from the rest of the cast due to disagreements with Oubi Bachir. Additionally, the same week, the Bundestag hosted a meeting of Sahrawi civil society.

“I will carry out the mandate entrusted to me by the people until the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front is dissolved on January 13, 2023. I have absolutely no intention of representing myself.”Basir underscored that he would continue to defend the Sahrawi movement “until the last breath of my life” in the same message.