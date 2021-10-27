Opening of the “Snapshots of the UN Morocco” Exhibition in Rabat

The opening ceremony of the “Snapshots of UN Morocco” exhibition, organized to mark United Nations Day, was held on Monday at the National Library of the Kingdom of Morocco (PNRM) in Rabat. Launched by the United Nations Development Program in Morocco and held until November 8, the exhibition reflects the various interventions in the field of the 25 funds, projects and agencies that make up the organization and their integration. Support and support service to achieve sustainable development goals in Morocco. Through a collection of about thirty photographs featuring highlights of the collaboration between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Nations and powerful images focusing on the human perspective, the exhibition – which combines art and memory – covers a variety of themes, including health. , Empowerment of Children, Women and Youth, South-South Cooperation, Migration and Refugees. Since joining the organization in 1956, the late H.M. Through historical films such as the visit of Mohammed V, it pays homage to Morocco’s exemplary commitment to the United Nations. The United Nations awarded UN medals to Doug Hammerskjold and 752 Moroccan peacekeepers at the end of their mission in the Central African Republic last August. In a special speech, the UN Secretary-General in Morocco Sylvia Lopez-Egra, Resident Coordinator of the Development Agency, praised Morocco’s strong, active and unwavering commitment to serving the UN’s ideals and key initiatives globally, regionally and locally, and has been with Morocco for over 65 years. ” He recalled that the United Nations Day marks the 76th anniversary of the Charter of the United Nations, which has more than 2,000 peacekeepers on duty, making it the 11th country to contribute to UN peacekeeping operations. The Secretary noted that this was marked by the introduction of the report “Our Common Agenda.” The organization’s vision and ambition for the next 25 years and recommendations in this direction for member countries. The eternal story is hidden and each photo is “inspiring personal or collective stories, evidence of regression, a commitment to a better tomorrow for the future. “It simply came to our notice then.