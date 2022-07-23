“PA.2.75, a subvariant that has accumulated multiple confounding mutations”.

Financial News Hepto: We see Omicron as more resilient with longer lifespans. We are now faced with a new sub-variant, BA.2.75. What do we know about this new born baby and where is it special?

Dr Tayeb Hamdi: Actually, BA.2.75 is a sub variant of Omicron. It was detected in several states in India in May. It is found today in other countries in Europe, Asia, but also Australia and New Zealand. What is known about this subvariant is that it has accumulated several important mutations that can spread faster and more robustly than the previous BA.5 subvariant. Currently, there are not many courses in B.A.2.75. On the other hand, we think it is more contagious and more contagious; It is more likely to replace the current dominant BA5 variant. For example, in India, we observe an exponential evolution of BA.2.75, whereas earlier it was strongly represented by BA.5. So when BA.2.75 competes with BA.5, BA.2.75 wins. This is the first sign of contagiousness and infection.

FNH: These changes are worrying, especially since we are in the midst of summer. Where is Morocco compared to BA? 2.75?

Dr. DH: In fact, this new subspecies is worrying, which is why the World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating it. It is a subvariant that has accumulated an alarming number of mutations. It is true that we do not know how these mutations proceed Be realistic. This is why they are currently under surveillance. Often, it will be more spreadable and therefore more infectious, and it will gain ground. BA.2.75 is sure to make waves, especially in the fall. However, we are never sure about the behavior of a new variant, but it will definitely be talked about and make the news come winter.

FNH: Are currently available vaccines effective against these mutants, particularly BA.2.75? Does this subvariation require exceptional hygiene measures?

Dr. DH: So far, we have no specific efficacy studies for currently available vaccines for this BA.2.75. But we do know that this subtype suppresses the immunity of those who have already been vaccinated. BA.2.75 can infect vaccinated individuals and those infected with SARS-CoV 2. So far, this sub-variant has not shown any specific virulence particularly in India, unless it is proven otherwise, which is not expected. More dangerous than previous variants. Therefore careful study and observation of its evolution is necessary to measure its level of risk. However, the problem arises more in the elderly who lose this immunity through vaccination or post-illness. For this particular category, we need to be vigilant. Another thing to raise is people in good health, especially young people. We do not know how their immune system will behave against PA2.75 during the winter. Should booster doses be generalized or will there be improved vaccines that are more effective against these new strains? These questions are necessary and the answer depends not only on the evolution of the epidemic, but also on humanity’s immunity in the coming months. That’s why we must respect quarantine gestures, restrict travel, get vaccinated…, now a mandatory ritual to live with Covid-19.

FNH: Deaths are increasing in Morocco in recent days. What is the reason for this and what is their profile?

Dr. DH: On the one hand, it’s automatic, we have more cases, more deaths. This proportion changes with the tides. Precisely, during the first three waves, they were strong. For example, when we had 3,500 to 4,000 cases, there were dozens of deaths every day. Currently, in Morocco, as in all vaccination countries, the proportional rate is low. Although there are many positive cases, there are some serious cases Death explains why we have developed population immunity, thanks to vaccination and disease. As for the peak, we reached the final week (from the end of June to July 7), but there is always a difference between the peak of infections and deaths, usually 2 to three weeks late. Hence the shift in the curve between these two factors. As a result, the deaths seen in recent days are the result of curve infections from two weeks ago and more. There is another reason: new variations and waves always start by affecting the unguarded, the most mobile, the most connected, the young first.

The latter register fewer deaths, but they pollute their families and entourages, so we have deaths. Number around 5 to 6 people; One can reach a dozen, but not more. As for the deaths in the current wave, 84% were over 60 years of age, which is 9 out of 10 cases, and the median age at death was 68 years. Of the 20 deaths, 19 had at least one chronic disease; It is 95%. Compared to vaccination status, 86% of deaths, or 9 out of 10 cases, were unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated. Half, or 42%, received no medication. 34% are incompletely vaccinated, receive only one or at most two doses despite their age, chronic illnesses and develop fatal Covid-19 after a year. Unfortunately, we note that 10 individuals who died were vaccinated three times.Birth: This is the 3rd death profile. They were older than 62 years and suffered from chronic diseases and their stimulant dose was received 6 months ago.

FNH: According to recent studies, monoclonal antibodies against subtypes of omicron are ineffective. How to explain this new situation?

Dr. DH: Several studies have converged on the fact that many monoclonal antibodies that were previously active against SARS-CoV2 are today less effective against omicron subvariants. The latter have acquired immune escape that allows them to be recognized and destroyed by monoclonal antibodies raised against the classic strain. You should be aware that these monoclonal antibodies are very expensive; They are produced in small quantities and used mainly in rich countries. These antibodies are therefore administered to vulnerable and supposedly at-risk individuals, especially the elderly. Their administration prevents severe cases and deaths. However, currently, these monoclonal antibodies are not as effective as before. Of course, there are antibodies that are always effective and others that are not. That is why research has resumed to further explore this method. We need to revive the efficacy of monoclonal antibodies against these new omicron variants.