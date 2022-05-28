Palestinian gas: Ankara is approaching the city of Tel Aviv

According to the Turkish newspaper, Mr Cavusoglu said Al-Sabah, What “Energy issue to be discussed between Turkish and Israeli energy ministers” Along with that “If Israel can produce enough gas to allow it to export to Europe, Turkey will be the only economic route.”

The Turkish diplomat underlined his country “We have not yet decided not to buy gas from Russia in terms of energy security.”

Turkish officials have repeatedly said it is not possible to cut off gas supplies from Russia. Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the importance of Russian gas to Turkey’s economy and his country. “The supply of natural gas from Russia can not be abandoned because it is a strategic issue.”

Turkey is the third largest importer of Russian gas and one of the most important markets for Russian gas, according to Gazprom data. Data shows that by 2020, Turkey will have imported about 16.4 billion cubic meters of Russian gas.

On May 24, the Turkish minister was on a two-day visit to occupied Palestine when he met with his Israeli envoy, Yair Lapid, and his Palestinian prime minister, Riyad al-Maliki.

Turkish and Israeli officials revealed on March 29 that both sides were behind the scenes in talks to build a pipeline from occupied Palestine to Europe, which seeks to stop reliance on Russian hydrocarbons.