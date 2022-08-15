Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is a “serious” event that “violates one-China policy” (diplomat) – MAFRIC

Li Changlin, China’s ambassador to Morocco, reiterated in Rabat on Thursday, calling his country’s stance a case of criticism of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. “graveyard” WHO “One China Violates Policy”.

During a press conference held at the headquarters of the Chinese Embassy, ​​Mr. “Betraying America’s Promises to China”.

The Chinese diplomat cited, on this occasion, the measures taken by Beijing in response to the visit. “Sanctions Against Mrs. Pelosi and Her Relatives”, “Conducting Open Military Exercises” Near Taiwan and “Cancellation of Bilateral Cooperation Programs”.

“We have no choice but to defend our sovereignty, integrity, and we say that we cannot ignore or abandon the principle of non-interference in the affairs of sovereign nations, otherwise the world will be brought back to the law of the jungle.”he said.

“The one-China policy is the consensus objective of the international community and constitutes a basic protocol governing relations between China and foreign countries”He pointed out that “So far, we have established diplomatic relations with 181 countries following the one-China policy.”.

The Chinese ambassador took the opportunity to welcome “Special” Ties between Rabat and Beijing have improved thanks to Morocco “Sustainable Support for All Key Matters of China”.

In this context, the Chinese diplomat recalled that in 1971, Morocco voted in favor of China’s return to the United Nations.

Nancy Pelosi is the first senior US official to visit Taiwan since then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich visited Taiwan in 1997.

After Pelosi’s visit, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reiterated that in a press conference “Nothing has changed compared to the US policy of one China”.

“We do not support Taiwan’s independence”, made a point of referring to the head of American diplomacy. (with MAP)