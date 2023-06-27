Pilgrims on Mount Arafat to perform the most important ritual of Hajj

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM

Mount Arafat – Pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat on Tuesday to begin the most important pilgrimage in an atmosphere of piety and reverence, calling upon the Almighty to grant them grace and mercy.

Located about 20 km from Mecca, Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mountain of Mercy), is a 70 meter high granite mountain.

Convoys to Arafat are escorted by elements of various security forces that accompany the pilgrims and facilitate the performance of this ritual under ideal conditions.

Pilgrims from all over the world also benefited from medical, emergency and catering services provided by various government departments mobilized for the purpose.

Pilgrims today shorten the At-Door and Al-Asr prayers with a single call (Adhaan) but two Iqamahs at the Namira Mosque, thus following the Sunnah of the Prophet Sidna Muhammad (PBUH). At sunset, they rise to Mustalifa where they perform the Al Maghrib and Al Isha prayers.