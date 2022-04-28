Plastic Pollution: Opens Inquiry into the Role of the California Petrochemical Department



California on Thursday announced the launch of an extensive investigation aimed at establishing the responsibilities of the petrochemical industry in plastic pollution, mainly caused by hydrocarbons, and which threatens the health and biodiversity of the world.

“That’s enough. For more than half a century, the plastics industry has been actively campaigning to deceive the public, maintaining the myth that recycling can solve the plastic crisis. Rob Ponda blamed.

The rest are buried in the ground, incinerated or released into the environment.

“Every week, we use the same amount of plastic as our credit card with the water we drink, the food we eat and the air we breathe,” he said. Ponda.

The inquest, which began on Thursday, described the attorney general’s services in a press release that determined “past and present efforts by the petrochemical industry” to deceive the public and determine “how these actions may be illegal”.

As a first step in this unprecedented initiative in the United States, California authorities have named US oil company ExxonMobil as a “major source of plastic pollution”.

“In California and around the world, we are seeing the catastrophic effects of this decades-long fraudulent campaign by the fossil fuel industry.

About 460 million tonnes of plastic will be produced worldwide in 2019, generating 353 million tonnes of waste, less than 10% of which is currently recycled, according to the OECD.

These wastes decompose into plastic particles all over the world, in the oceans, in the stomachs of animals, and even in the air taken from the tops of mountains.

According to the OECD, plastic products account for about 3.5% of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

The investigation launched by California into Jennifer Savage, leader of the Surfrider Foundation’s fight against plastic pollution, “helps establish the responsibility of fossil fuel manufacturers in one of the greatest environmental crises of our time.”

“Most people do not realize how closely plastic production is intertwined with the hydrocarbon industry,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

Last month, the UN in Kenya held talks to bring in a global agreement against plastic pollution.