“Polisario” seeks to maintain the population of the camps in disastrous living conditions

The NGO “Okabros International” condemned the “Polisario” practices aimed at forcing the population of Tintouf camps (southwest of Algeria) into disastrous living conditions, hunger, suffering and poverty.

The body, which has consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has expressed “grave concern” about the human rights situation in the camps, condemning violations by Tindouf and the “polisario” armed group.

In a report published during the work of the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council (HRC), ”Ocapros” drew attention to the “catastrophic situation” of human rights in the Tindouf camps, due to the lack of education. Housing, Security, Health and Infrastructure.

“The camps discriminate against a large group of people who face serious slavery,” the NGO underlines, and condemns the situation of children sent for adoption in other countries. The foreign environment, far away from their parents, causes human suffering for these families.

The NGO called on the international community to take full responsibility for the management of the camps to end this illegal situation and take necessary steps to ensure freedom of movement and access to justice.